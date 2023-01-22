Towards an egalitarian society: New set of changemakers narrate inspiring stories 

As the stories of ‘DH Changemakers 23 in 2023’ unfolded on Saturday, inspiration flooded the room, and the audience listened with admiration.

From a woman making her mark, in a male-dominated field, as a Yakshagana singer, to a specially-abled young man on a mission to empower people with disabilities, the 23 changemakers chosen from over 500 nominations were eager to share their experiences and lessons. Friends and families of the changemakers beamed with pride as the awards were distributed.

Recalling his journey from being a migrant in Bengaluru, selling soap, to transforming a government school in Belagavi as a headmaster, Veeranna Madiwalar shed light on the need for change in the Indian education system.

“We’re living in an unfair society. Currently, there are crores being spent on educational institutions and people are spending lakhs on getting admissions there. At the same time, children from my school in Nidagundi, where there aren’t even proper transport facilities, are expected to compete and fend for themselves in this unfair world. This gap, if not rectified, will cause several issues in our society,” he said.

Making her mark in the space of ornithology, Samira Agnihotri, took the stage to thank everyone who has had an influence on her. “All of us are an amalgamation of those who have influenced us through our lives. It is important to acknowledge this and give credit,” she noted.

Tabassum, a social worker from Mangaluru, started Snehadeep in 2010, a centre for girl children who have tested positive for HIV. Speaking at the event, she said how the award had provided her with the courage to keep fighting for the right cause.

“After completing the final rites of 19 children at our organisation, the pain is gutwrenching. Sometimes, I feel I lack the strength to deal with such pain and feel like giving up. But the changemaker award has given me renewed hope and strength to not turn back from my goals.”

Bengaluru cop Shantappa Jademmanavar has proved that a labourer’s child need not be a labourer, and he attributes all his achievements to good education. For the past two years, he has been taking free classes for kinds of migrant labourers in Bengaluru. At the event, he emphasised the need to unite “all changemakers”.

“Although we 23 changemakers are doing good work, we’re not working together. It is important that all of us unite and work together, today DH has brought us together,” he said.