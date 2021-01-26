Tractor rally begins in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  Jan 26 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 13:45 ist
Farmers and farmer union leaders sit on mud guards of tractors during the tractor rally in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. Credit: Special arrangement

A tractor rally organised by Raita Kisan Morcha Vedike supporting the relentless agitation by farmers at the New Delhi border, began in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The rally which began from Humnabad Ring Road will culminate at the deputy Commissioner's office.

 Over hundreds of tractors without trailers took part in the rally.

