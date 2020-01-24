Two women drown four kids, end lives in separate incidents

In separate incidents, two women, upset over family disputes, drowned their two children in canals before ending their lives on Friday.

Upset over marital discord, a 35-year-old woman from Nognihal village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, along with two children, jumped into a canal near the village.

According to the police, Malavva Basavaraj Murbasannavar (35), her sons Siddappa (3) and Gurunath (10) are the deceased. Mallavva, second wife of Basavaraj, used to have frequent domestic quarrels with her husband and his first wife Mahadevi.

Hukkeri police have registered a case in this connection.

In another incident, a woman killed her two kids by pushing them into the Visvesvaraya canal and jumped to death, near Thibbanahalli, in Mandya taluk, on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jyothi (33), Nisarga (7) and Pavan (4), of Hullenahalli, in the taluk.

The farmers working in the field nearby saw Jyothi being washed away in the water and rushed to her rescue, but could not save her, as she had consumed a lot of water. Both Nisarga and Pavan have been washed away.

Police said, Jyothi, a native of Hedathale village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, was married to Nanjappa of Hullenahalli, 10 years ago.

Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident. The Shivalli

police have registered a case.