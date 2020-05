A 10-year-old boy having a travel history of Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in Belagavi in Karnataka.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 122 in the district.

Swab sample of the boy kept in quarantine had been sent for test and it came out positive.

He has been admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.