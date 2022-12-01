Activists protest against student assault for waving Karnataka flag in Belagavi

Activists of Kannada organisations staged sit-in protest and blocked movement of traffic at RPD Circle, Tilakwadi on Thursday demanding action against police officials who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying Karnataka flag during a fest organised by KLS Gogte PU College on Wednesday evening.

Activists were detained while attempting to gain entry in the premises of the college to protest against the alleged incident.

It all started after one of the students of the host college was beaten up by another student for dancing with the Karnataka flag during the fest. While videos of the fight between the two students went viral on social media, the minor student who was beaten up at the college accused Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Market Subdivision) N V Baramani of abusing and assaulting him when he went to file a complaint.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swambhimani staged sit-in protest at RPD Circle and blocked traffic movement. They raised slogans against police officials for allegedly assaulting the student. They also set a tyre on fire to express their ire.

"A student during the fest had displayed his love for Kannada and him being assaulted was not acceptable. Even police officials assaulted him and action needs to be taken against concerned officials," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike District president Deepak Gudagnatti said.

Activists later staged demonstration in front of the college gate and one of them tied the Karnataka flag atop the arch. They raised slogans condemning the incident. Police detained some activists when they attempted to enter the college premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi said, "Both the students involved in the incident were Kannadigas and minors. We had brought them to the police station and told them not to bring linguistic issues in educational institutions. The incident had taken place when students were dancing and it was a spontaneous reaction."

Authorities of the KLS Gogte PU College expressed regret over the incident. "We will review the incident and take action against those responsible," they said.

Additional police personnel has been deployed near the college and RPD Circle to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.