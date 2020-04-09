Belagavi reports 8th COVID-19 positive case

Belagavi reports 8th COVID-19 case as patient's father tests positive for coronavirus

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 13:29 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Father of COVID-19 positive patient admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital tested positive for the virus. A total of eight persons from the district have tested positive until now. 

Patient No. 128, aged 20 years, who had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi from March 13 to 18, tested positive on April 3 and has been admitted in the designated hospital for treatment. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

His father, aged 50 years, identified as Patient No. 182 who had come in his contact tested positive in the results made known on Thursday. He too has been admitted in the designated hospital for treatment. 

Earlier, seven had tested positive with containment zone and buffer zones being marked to prevent movement of people from the area at Camp in Belagavi, Hirebagewadi and Belagundi villages in Belagavi taluk and Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk. The number of positive patients for COVID-19 increased to eight with Patient No .182 testing positive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Belagavi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO

Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

 