Belagavi reports 8th COVID-19 case as patient's father tests positive for coronavirus

Father of COVID-19 positive patient admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital tested positive for the virus. A total of eight persons from the district have tested positive until now.

Patient No. 128, aged 20 years, who had attended a religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi from March 13 to 18, tested positive on April 3 and has been admitted in the designated hospital for treatment.

His father, aged 50 years, identified as Patient No. 182 who had come in his contact tested positive in the results made known on Thursday. He too has been admitted in the designated hospital for treatment.

Earlier, seven had tested positive with containment zone and buffer zones being marked to prevent movement of people from the area at Camp in Belagavi, Hirebagewadi and Belagundi villages in Belagavi taluk and Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk. The number of positive patients for COVID-19 increased to eight with Patient No .182 testing positive.