Congress unanimous on candidate for Sira bypoll, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said there is unanimity about the party's candidate for Sira Assembly Constituency bye-election among Congress leaders, but the candidate for R R Nagar Assembly Constituency bypoll was yet to be decided.

Many Congress leaders, including former ministers, have recommended the name of Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi, as party candidate from R R Nagar Assembly Constituency for the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Shivakumar said, "Names of seven to eight candidates, including defeated candidates, have been doing the rounds for R R Assembly Constituency by-election. Kusuma’s father had been associated with the Congress and there is nothing wrong if his daughter has demanded a ticket. I have not spoken to her until now".

"Anybody from the party could apply for the candidature. We shall take a decision after aspirants apply," he said.

A committee under former minister Ramalinga Reddy has been formed for selecting the candidates for R R Nagar and Sira by-elections. The committee will hold a meeting with all persons whose names have been recommended. Congress legislature party leaders and he will discuss the names and recommend them, he added.

The name recommended for Sira Assembly constituency will be sent to the High Command, he said.

Regarding Belagavi parliamentary constituency by-election, Shivakumar said, no discussions have been held in this regard until now. "Presently, we have been concentrating on reorganising the party. The candidate will be discussed after elections are announced.''

Regarding the Sandalwood drugs case, he said, names of persons from the entertainment industry are making rounds. "Do others not consume drugs?" he asked.