Curfew-like situation in Belagavi amid COVID-19 lockdown

A curfew-like situation prevailed in the district headquarters in Belagavi with City Police strictly enforcing prohibitory orders in place for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on the second day of the lockdown on Tuesday.

Vegetable and flower vendors, who had made it to the streets were evicted and movement of vehicles too was restricted. Vendors were asked to leave the markets at the earliest and people assembling to buy flowers and fruits to meet the requirements of Ugadi festival to be celebrated on Wednesday also tasted the caning by police as they were seen showing scant regard to the directives to leave the market and other crowded areas.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Police barricaded all the roads and were seeing the identity of all those who are exempt from prohibitory orders and were on their way to work. People assembling in groups in lanes and other extension areas too were warned of dire consequences that included the filing of cases for violating prohibitory orders.

Barring essential services like medical stores, provision shops, milk sellers and hospitals, all other establishments remained closed.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

People on their way back to homes were apprised by the police over the health threat they faced and were asked to remain indoors.

Prohibitory orders violated in Gokak

Vegetable vendors and buyers in large numbers made it to the market in Gokak town on Tuesday in the morning hours violating the prohibitory orders. Police were seen asking the vendors and people to leave the markets as prohibitory orders were in place.