COVID-19 lockdown: Curfew-like situation in Belagavi

Curfew-like situation in Belagavi amid COVID-19 lockdown

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 24 2020, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 13:28 ist
A policeman expressing ire for people violating prohibitory orders in Belagavi on Tuesday. (DH Photo/Raju Gavali)

A curfew-like situation prevailed in the district headquarters in Belagavi with City Police strictly enforcing prohibitory orders in place for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on the second day of the lockdown on Tuesday. 

Vegetable and flower vendors, who had made it to the streets were evicted and movement of vehicles too was restricted. Vendors were asked to leave the markets at the earliest and people assembling to buy flowers and fruits to meet the requirements of Ugadi festival to be celebrated on Wednesday also tasted the caning by police as they were seen showing scant regard to the directives to leave the market and other crowded areas. 

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Police barricaded all the roads and were seeing the identity of all those who are exempt from prohibitory orders and were on their way to work. People assembling in groups in lanes and other extension areas too were warned of dire consequences that included the filing of cases for violating prohibitory orders.

Barring essential services like medical stores, provision shops, milk sellers and hospitals, all other establishments remained closed. 

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

People on their way back to homes were apprised by the police over the health threat they faced and were asked to remain indoors. 

Prohibitory orders violated in Gokak

Vegetable vendors and buyers in large numbers made it to the market in Gokak town on Tuesday in the morning hours violating the prohibitory orders. Police were seen asking the vendors and people to leave the markets as prohibitory orders were in place.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Belagavi
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 