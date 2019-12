North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation's (NWKRTC) bus services from Belagavi and Chikkodi divisions towards Maharashtra on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway were plying as usual and the services were not affected until noon on Monday despite tension over the linguistic controversy prevailing on both the sides.

There was some tension on Sunday and some of the bus service schedules were affected, but the situation was normal on Monday, NWKRTC officials said.