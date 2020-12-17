Man injured after being shot at in Belagavi

Bharma Dhupdale (46), a resident of Yamakanamaradi village, suffered injuries when an unidentified person fired at him with a country-made pistol. The incident happened at Yamakanamaradi village in Hukkeri taluk late Wednesday night.
Police said that Bharma, along with two other people, were sitting in a courtyard in the village when an unidentified person, wearing a monkey cap, fired one round at him with a country-made pistol at around 11.30 pm.
Bharma suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi. He is out of danger.
Yamakanamaradi police have registered a case and are investigating.
