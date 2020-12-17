Man injured after being shot at in Belagavi

Man injured after being shot at in Belagavi

Yamakanamaradi police have registered a case and are investigating

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 16:13 ist
Bharma suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi. He is out of danger. Credit: iStock Photo

Bharma Dhupdale (46), a resident of Yamakanamaradi village, suffered injuries when an unidentified person fired at him with a country-made pistol. The incident happened at Yamakanamaradi village in Hukkeri taluk late Wednesday night.

Police said that Bharma, along with two other people, were sitting in a courtyard in the village when an unidentified person, wearing a monkey cap, fired one round at him with a country-made pistol at around 11.30 pm.

Bharma suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi. He is out of danger.

Yamakanamaradi police have registered a case and are investigating.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

In Pics | Where highly educated migrants come from

In Pics | Where highly educated migrants come from

Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’: Jaffrey

Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’: Jaffrey

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

 