Man stabs wife to death in Belagavi

A person allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a family feud at Ramthirth Nagar in the city's outskirts here on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sakhubai Lamani (32). Her husband Pundalik Lamani an auto-rickshaw driver stabbed her over a family feud and she died on the spot. Pundalik Lamani later surrendered to the police.

Mal-Maruti police are investigating the matter.