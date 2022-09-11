NDMA team inspects Kaiga Atomic Power Station

NDMA team inspects Kaiga Atomic Power Station

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar ,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 04:39 ist

Senior officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) concluded the two-day inspection at Kaiga Atomic Power Station in Karwar on Sunday.

The station officers explained measures taken to handle emergencies. The NDMA officers visited the chief control room, the turbine facility, project site, laboratory, Kaiga hospital and the Kadra reservoir.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Kaiga Atomic Power Plant
NDMA
Uttara Kannada

What's Brewing

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Plastic might be making you obese

Plastic might be making you obese

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

 