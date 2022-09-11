NDMA team inspects Kaiga Atomic Power Station

Senior officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) concluded the two-day inspection at Kaiga Atomic Power Station in Karwar on Sunday.
The station officers explained measures taken to handle emergencies. The NDMA officers visited the chief control room, the turbine facility, project site, laboratory, Kaiga hospital and the Kadra reservoir.
