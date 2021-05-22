Oxygen leakage: 11 patients shifted from Sirsi hospital

Eleven patients in the Pandit general hospital in the town were shifted to the hospitals in the neighbouring taluks in following leakage in the oxygen supply network, in the early hours of Saturday.

A total of 31 patients are admitted in the Covid ward in the hospital of whom 21 were put on oxygen support. The hospital staff noticed that required amount of oxygen was not being supplied to the patients. The ward was supplied with oxygen from the storage unit situated adjacent to the hospital. Alert hospital staff found that there was a leakage in the supply network. As a precautionary measure, 11 patients were shifted to government hospitals in the neighbouring taluks.

Experts from Hubballi and Karwar Naval base plugged the leakage.

Assistant Commissioner Akruti Bansal said that a possible tragedy was averted as the hospital staff swung into action immediately after noticing the defect.

Administrative Medical Officer Dr Gajanana Bhat said that there was oxygen shortage in the hospital and fresh patients were being admitted.