Suspected Covid-19 patient kills self by jumping off 4th floor of hospital in Belagavi

A suspected Covid-19 patient ended his life by jumping off the fourth floor of a private hospital at Nehru Nagar in Belagavi on Friday.

The 72-year-old from Vadgaon suburb in the city had been admitted for treatment in the private hospital on August 5. He took the extreme step on Friday morning, police said.

APMC police have registered a case.