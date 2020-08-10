Validity of e-pass extended till Sept 8

The validity of e-pass issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru subdivision to students, professionals and other workers from Kasargod, to assist them in their work in Dakshina Kannada district, was extended till September 8 (10 pm).

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that all the pass holders had to strictly abide by the national directive on unlock-3, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India), order dated July 29.

To prevent any inconvenience to the pass holders, it was decided to extend the validity of the e-pass, he added.

Due to the prevalent restrictions on interstate movement of people due to Covid-19 pandemic, e-passes were issued to the residents of Kasargod district in Kerala in order to facilitate the movement of professionals, students and others in order to carry out their day to day activities in Dakshina Kannada district.

Hundreds of workers from Kasargod are working in various sectors in the district.

Due to the restriction on the movement, many had remained stranded in their home district and were on the verge of losing their employment.

Many had initiated an online campaign with the hashtags #Opentheborder and #Savemyjob requesting Kasaragod district collector to allow them to commute daily between Kasaragod and Mangaluru.

The movement of people from Kasargod is possible only through Talapady checkpost and not on other checkpoints that connect DK with Kasargod.

Heaps of soil were dumped on other roads, connecting the districts, to prevent the

movement of vehicles during the lockdown. It is yet to be cleared.

The border with Kasargod (Kerala) was closed at 29 places in Dakshina Kannada when there was a surge in Covid-19 cases in the former district in the month of March.