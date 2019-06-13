Vegetable prices soar due to deficit rainfall in Mysuru

With the price of vegetables skyrocketing over the last few days in the city, residents are feeling the pinch.

The prices are high, owing to marriage season and due to a deficit in rainfall. The yield of vegetables is a little less due to the deficit in rainfall. The price of most of the vegetables have skyrocketed. But, the farmers claim that they are not making profits, due to crop loss and middlemen.

While the price of beans is up to Rs 120 per kg, tomato costs between Rs 45 and Rs 50. Similarly, onion costs Rs 31 and Rs 34, carrot costs Rs 51 and Rs 56, Beetroot costs Rs 24 and Rs 27. Similarly, the price of all varieties of vegetables have gone up by at least 40%, says traders.

The city receives vegetables from rural Mysuru, such as Hunsur, Bilikere, Varuna, and KR Nagar. While the farmers sell their produce directly at Doddakere Maidana, the vendors purchase them and sell in the markets. However, the prices are a little less at Doddakere Maidana, compared to the market.

Ramesh, a farmer at Doddakere Midana, said, "There is good demand for vegetables as the yield is less, owing to deficit rainfall. But, the farmers are hardly making profit due to crop loss and middlemen involved. I have cultivated tomato, but, incurred loss due to shortage of water."

The consumers claim that their monthly expenses have increased by 30%, owing to the price hike.

Sindhu, a resident of Vijayanagar, who purchases vegetables from a pushcart vendor, said, “I am forced to spend double the money on vegetables alone. It has become difficult to manage the monthly budget. Though the prices are a little less in markets, we hardly get quality vegetables."

Shivananda, a vendor at Devaraja Market, said, "People bargain and also blame us for the high prices. The demand is high, but, there is shortage of a few vegetables."

According to the officials of the Horticulture department, the prices are high due to lack of supply and the prices would decline in a week.