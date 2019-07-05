Verbattle debate contest begins

Niranjan Kaggere , DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 05 2019, 23:18pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 23:22pm ist

The 15th edition of Verbattle debate championship a national-level school and university debate event commenced on July 3 with Verbattle Karnataka.

The month-long event from July 3 to  August 2 will be held across six zones — Belagavi, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Mysuru. The event, held in five different categories will witness students in the age group of 8 to 24 years, debate in the unique and globally acclaimed Verbattle debate format.

In Bengaluru, the competitions of Verbattle Beginner will be held in Nayana Ranga Mandira and later the events will be held in Gandhi Bhavan and Yavanika.

According to organisers, the finals of the competition will be held in Bengaluru. The team that wins the competition will be awarded a grand cash prize of Rs one lakh besides cash prizes for the finalists in all categories. The mentor teachers will also be presented with the cash awards.

For application and more details on registration, students, teachers can log into info@verbattle.com

