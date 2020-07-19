Victory over Covid: A whiff of fresh air for family of 3

On June 13, my wife had a fever and cold. Immediately, I called my office and told them I will not be coming in, as my wife is unwell.

On June 15, I took my wife to the Authorised Medical Attendant who attends to Central Government Employees (I am a civilian technician in the Indian Army), who directed us to the fever clinic in Kengeri. As I was feeling feverish, I underwent a check-up as well. We were told it was influenza and were prescribed medicines.

Then on June 17, my wife complained of a loss of taste and smell and soon, my 15-year-old daughter had a fever.

We decided to go to a private hospital after seeing social distancing not being practised in the fever clinic. Here we took a Covid-19 test and returned home. On June 18, some ASHA workers came to our house and told us, our daughter has tested positive.

When I went to comfort my daughter, she pushed me away saying, “Don’t come near me. I have tested positive. Why are you coming near me?” It was an emotionally difficult time. Soon, I received a call from the doctor, telling us that both me and my wife had tested positive as well.

On hearing this, I was actually happy as it meant that all of us could be admitted in the same hospital.

We were admitted to the Asymptomatic ward at Victoria hospital, as we did not have respiratory issues. My wife and daughter were admitted to the female ward next door.

I was given five different types of medicines: Hydroxychloroquine, Fluvir, Erythromycin and Vitamin tablets.

We were served breakfast at 8.30 am, lunch at 2.30 pm and dinner at 8 in the night. The nursing staff and doctors visited us at least 3-4 times a day. The psychologists called up each day, inquiring about our mental well-being.

Among my four ward-mates, there was a farmer, who was mentally strong. Probably, he wasn’t afraid because he hadn’t watched the news as much as we did.

The mobile phone helped stave off boredom and maintain contact with the outside world. I stayed in the hospital for 10 days and was discharged on June 27, along with my wife and daughter. I had regained my sense of taste and smell two days into my stay there and though I lost some weight, I have gained it all back in the few weeks of staying at home.

(As told to Prajwal Suvarna of DHNS)