Vijayanagara dist proposal before CM: Ashoka

Amidst the controversy over forming a separate Vijayanagara district out of the existing Ballari district, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the department had received a proposal for formation of the same.

“We have received a proposal from the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari district and forwarded it to the Chief Minister’s Office for a decision,” he said.

Formation of the district - said to be the brainchild of Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh (who rejoined BJP ahead of the bypolls in December last year), has been opposed by several prominent BJP leaders from the district, including Health Minister B Sriramulu and former minister Karunakara Reddy.

Responding to questions on the Kapala Betta controversy, he said that the government would act on the issue as per law. On pro-Hindu groups issuing a deadline to sort out the recent dispute, he said that Revenue Department has given ample time for Ramanagara district administration to submit a report over the issue.

“After the report is submitted, the government will consider whether the land grant order should be withdrawn or continued,” he said.