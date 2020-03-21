Violation of home quarantine scares public in Vijayapura, Raichur districts

Movement of two people on roads violating home quarantine guideline scared residents in Vijayapura town and Devasugur in Raichur district on Saturday.

A Beijing returned man was advised home quarantine since March 16 in Vijayapura town. He appeared on the road and distributed masks on the occasion of his birthday. He uploaded pictures of distribution of masks on his Facebook wall. He deleted the pictures as the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration.

"The district health and family welfare officer visited his house to create awareness. Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal has been directed to take action against him," deputy commissioner Y S Patil told DH.

A man with stamp on his hand about novel coronavirus visited his relative's house at Raghavendra colony at Devasugur village in Raichur district. He is a resident of Shahbad in Kalaburagi district.

The health department officials, police and gram panchayat staff visited the house and directed the family members to remain indoors for next 14 days. They requested them to inform the administration if they develop cold, cough and fever.