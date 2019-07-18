VTU students to have 2-phase induction

The students starting their undergraduate engineering courses this academic year do not have to go through the continuous three-week induction programme as the VTU has split it into two phases for their convenience.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has changed the directions issued by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), asking colleges to conduct three weeks of induction programme and directed affiliating colleges to conduct the same in two phases.

As per the communication from the university, for the academic year 2019-20, colleges should conduct induction programme for students in two phases. One during the beginning of the first semester for 10 days and another during the commencement of second semester for 11 days.

The university has asked the affiliated and autonomous colleges to abide by the circular and also sent details of the activities that need to be conducted during the induction programme.

As directed by the university, the induction programme includes familiarisation of the branch/department, physical activity including yoga, skill-related training, teaching universal human values, lectures by eminent speakers, academic and non-academic matters, visit to nearby orphanages, hospitals, etc.