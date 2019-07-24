Was expelled due to communication gap, says Mahesh

BSP MLA N Mahesh on Wednesday said that he was expelled due to communication gap.

"The BSP fought against the Congress and the JD(S) and bagged votes in the recently concluded elections to local bodies. We fought as per the orders of the party supremo Mayawati in Parliamentary elections," he said.

Mahesh said that he remained neutral and didn't attend the Assembly session based on instructions of BSP Rajyasabha member Dr Ashok Siddarth.

"I was expelled due to communication gap. This will be set right. I will continue in the party," he clarified.

