Will ask Anant Kumar Hegde to clarify statement on sacking BSNL employees: Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday said that he would seek clarification from Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde for his statement on privatisation of BSNL, sacking of employees and calling them traitors.

"Hegde's opinion is personal, but the Union Government is committed to revive sick PSUs, while AIR and Doordarshan are examples," he said.

In reply to RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa's statement about removing masjids in Kashi and Mathura temple areas, Kateel once again noted that it was his personal opinion and not the party's stand.

On Bengaluru violence

Kateel suspected a systematic conspiracy against the BJP government by some political parties or organisations behind the violence by hundreds of people near KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The government would take strict action against the accused, he said.

Flood relief

A compensation of Rs 4,000 crore is sought for the State from the Centre for flood relief works and funds would be given as per NDRF guidelines. BJP workers are also given a call to actively engage in flood relief and rescue operations, he added.