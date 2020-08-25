Yediyurappa to visit New Delhi to seek funds from centre for flood losses

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that a proposal to seek adequate compensation for losses suffered due to rains and floods in the state will be prepared after holding a meeting with all legislators in the state. A detailed report will be sent to the centre. Yediyurappa said he would visit New Delhi next week to seek more funds for the state.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with elected representatives and officials from Belagavi and Dharwad districts regarding the losses suffered due to rains and flood like situation in both the districts at the airport here on Tuesday.

He called the MLAs to respond to the grievances of the people from their constituencies. Due to Covid-19 situation, emergency funds for work will be released under NDRF.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to send reports regarding the losses suffered and funds required at the earliest.

Belagavi district has availability of funds to the tune of Rs 412 crore for flood management and emergent work. More funds if required, would be released. Rs 174 crore is to be used for the construction of houses and the rest for road repairs and other work. Funds to the tune of Rs 488 crore have been released for 44,156 beneficiaries from Belagavi district who lost their houses, he informed.

Yediyurappa said, problems from Belagavi and Dharwad have come to his notice. Due to Covid-19 situation, based on the finances of state measures will be taken to release funds for houses and crop damages.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi spoke about the flood situation. Revenue Minister R Ashok informed that decision on opening software link for compensation of those who lost houses in previous years floods will be taken soon.

Home Minister Basavarj Bommai, Water Resources and Belagavi District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Industries and Dharwad District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar gave information about the measures taken to manage the flood situation.

Elected representatives from Belagavi and Dharwad districts explained the situation in their respective constituencies and sought more funds from the government.