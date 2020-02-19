'You are not here to please any organisation', Kumaraswamy tells Yediyurappa; Reads out ‘anti-CAA’ poem

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy minced no words on Wednesday while asking Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to buckle under pressure of any organisation.

In a possible reference to the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, Kumaraswamy told Yediyurappa: “You have climbed up the ladder on the merits of your own struggle. In the fag end, do not let a black mark ruin it. You are not here to please any organisation.”

Raising the issue of the Mangaluru firing, Kumaraswamy demanded suspension of the police officials responsible for it. “The police is misleading the government,” he said.

Questioning why the government had registered a sedition case against poet Siraj Bisaralli, Kumaraswamy read the alleged anti-CAA poem in the Assembly for which Bisaralli has been booked, while emphasising that there was nothing controversial about it.