Alcohol’s damaging effects on brain & behaviour

Why did I text that? Why did I do that? This is mostly heard from people post a night of heavy drinking which eventually has consequences on people’s social lives and sexual relationships. Alcohol impedes the part of the brain that enables discretion, behaviour regulation and discernment. Thus, under the influence of alcohol, people mostly engage in impetuous drunk dialling, drunk texting, and making posts on social media or any other form of electronic communication.

The prefrontal cortex is part of the brain that plays the complex role of mediating higher-order behaviours. This critical portion of the cerebral cortex coordinates intellectual/executive functions directly involved in dynamic mental functions. The orbit medial prefrontal cortex and the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex thus steer the drives, emotional behaviours, speech, logic, and response to novel and challenging demands. A study published in Biological Psychiatry found that consumption of alcohol vitiates inhibitory control by decreasing brain responses in the prefrontal cortex areas. People while drinking are thus more likely to engage in risky behaviours such as gambling, heedless driving, unprotected sex, and aggression. These have received a lot of attention due to their dire consequences. However, something not noticed enough is an indiscreet electronic communication that can also grossly impact people leaving them with a feeling of shame and regret.

Research has indicated that nearly half of the college students surveyed reported at least one alcohol-related consequence of which intoxicated social interactions seem to be one. Texting while drunk may be even more widespread than drunk dialling since it is devoid of confrontations. In a study that investigated students’ drunk dialling, it was found that 89% had sent a text while drunk and 43.6% of them felt guilty or ashamed about it later. 51% of the participants regretted electronic communication which also included making posts on social media. Likewise, it was found that 75.8% made a call while drunk and 33.5% regretted the call later. This study found that the students who believed that alcohol made social interactions easier, drank more, thus consequently engaging in more regrettable behaviours. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that receiving more likes/feedback for a social media post made while drunk has a direct correlation to increased alcohol consumption.

A study by Ferris and Hollenbaugh that looked at drunk dialling behaviours of college students to explore the causal motivation found that this was led by five primary reasons — Entertainment, Social Lubricant, Confession of emotion, Coordination and Sexuality.

These studies indicate that alcohol by itself does not make you behave badly. However, it brings down the discretion or “alarm signal” of the brain, making people do insouciant things they otherwise will not have the courage to do. Thus, it is important to understand “I didn’t mean it, I was high,” does not substantiate the argument as these are not random thoughts, jejune rants, or ramblings.

Alcohol does not have a Houdini effect to transform an individual into something they are not, it amplifies the part of the personality that does not get expressed otherwise. The best way to deal with this is to put the phone down as soon as you start your first drink. It is imperative that more attention be paid to injudicious drunk electronic communication or sexual texting referred to as “sexting.” These can have real consequences that can result in losing friendships, romantic relationships or even worse a job. Thus, the best way to avoid drunk texting would be to avoid bars or places that have a triggering memory.

There are apps that can be used to specifically prevent drunk calling. These apps completely lock the phone for a set number of hours at night time (besides emergency calls). Some of these apps also allow for specific phone numbers to be input that you will be unable to make a phone call to. Thus, numbers like that of an ex-partner, boss etc., can be input into this app.

Beyond all this, a way to make amends for drunk electronic communication is to take accountability and apologise for it. The best option would be to not get drunk at all.

(The author is a multidisciplinary professional who works in the UK.)