Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) celebrates World Tourism Day on September 27 but this year, the celebrations worldwide will be a solemn affair as the Covid-19 crisis is still raging in many parts of the world. Even as India’s Covid tally does not instil much confidence, spirited travellers are exploring ways to travel.

As India unlocked its economy, the travel and tourism industry restarted, albeit slowly and cautiously. From business travellers, to families on self-drive excursions, or young professionals seeking workstation destinations, the hospitality sector opened to them. Both, the travellers and the host, worked in solidarity with the Government’s SOP (Standard operating procedure) on Covid-19 adapting to the new normal of adhering to hygiene and safety protocol and digital transactions.

With travel restrictions in place for international travellers because of Covid-19, most countries are focusing on domestic tourism. India, still under the grip of the pandemic, is at the bottom of the recovery list among the top tourism markets. India should gear up as travel goes hyperlocal with more travellers choosing destinations closer to their homes in the early stages of travel normalisation.

Away from home @ homestays

In India, families and professionals are already scouring for small independent homestays in remote scenic locations within a radius of 300 km from their city. The villas in Goa are being booked by IT companies as work from home destinations. Countryside homestays in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala are also much sought after.

“Guests furnish Covid-19 negative certificates and an e-pass of Uttarakhand and we ensure regular sanitisation and safety protocol,” said Niraj Singh Dangwal, of a homestay in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. With mountains overlooking gurgling streams and lush green meadows in the vicinity, the bonus is minimal or zero Coronavirus cases there.

Road tripping by caravan

“Business travellers, families gathering for marriage ceremonies and film crews have slowly started the wheels of Rajasthan’s hotel industry,” said Dipendra Singh who works in a heritage hotel in Jaipur’s vicinity. As most spacious resorts are in the countryside, visitors get to experience charming village culture, cuisine, and wildlife. In Delhi’s National Capital Region there has been an increase in staycations.

More trendy ways to travel for a completely safe experience gaining ground is road tripping by caravan. It comes equipped with convertible beds, smart TV and music system, modern toilet and kitchenette, the swanky home-on-the-wheels could be rented by private as well as tourism departments. While Madhya Pradesh tourism is a pioneer in caravan tourism since 2010, Uttarakhand and Karnataka are following suit.

“Rent the caravan and go anywhere in MP. The driver’s chamber is separated from family space so there is privacy and all safety measures are in place,” said R K Rai, GM Transport, Madhya Pradesh Tourism. He added that enquiries for hiring are pouring in.

In Karnataka, the state government is offering caravan tourism in Hampi, Gokarna, Badami, Kudremukh, Sakaleshpura, Belur, Halebidu, Sakrebailu, and Kodagu (Coorg).

Another trend to catch on for physically fit and adventurous travellers would be hiring bicycles, motorcycles and even horse safaris. Most of these cycling/biking tours are restarting tours from November putting up scheduled departures on their e-brochures.

People are going tech-savvy, looking for contactless no-fuss travel, spartan baggage, self-service, going to less crowded places, eating healthy and even sight-seeing in their town. This is not the time to tick touristy sites, but the entire concept of travel is to slow down and soak in the surroundings seeking bliss in natural escapes.

All things MICE

The travel industry looks forward to MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) in metro cities and rescheduled weddings in the coming months.

Hyperlocal travel and religious travel would give a boost. States are revamping tourism policy and giving incentives to boost domestic tourism.