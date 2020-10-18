Generation bewitched!

Astrology is having a moment, so much so that talking about Mercury going retrograde, cheering Pluto for squaring with Uranus and fretting about the Libra season has all been normalised. It is not that astrology went away anywhere — you could always find it in the back pages of magazines and newspapers (including this one), but today, it is in your face — it is culturally trendy, it inspires a sort of sisterhood (or brotherhood, if you wish) and it has put a firm feet inside the online door.

If you think about it, astrology, tarot reading and other associated practices, are your perfect online distractions. They don’t ask much of you, but if you get interested, you can literally be magicked into a rabbit hole.

This ease of access has effectively wiped off any embarrassment a person might have felt earlier to admit to being interested in horoscopes, while giving the phenomenon a sort of witty erudition, whether deservingly or not. This is also perhaps why youngsters have no qualms in claiming to be scientific in their thinking and arguing about the influence of ascendants and moon signs in the next instance. Indeed, what has led to this boom? Is it merely finding comfort in chaos? Are we witnessing a real resurgence of interest in the occult sciences? Or is it just too much fun to not indulge in?

Sumaa Tekur, a spiritual consultant, says younger clients want to seek open-minded, non-judgmental consultants. They often shun their family astrologer or the counsellor preferred by their parents thinking that the two are in collusion to force them to look at things in a certain way. Healer and tarot reader Anusha M Shashidhar’s clientele is largely millennials looking for succour. What’s more, sooner or later, the youngsters end up getting their parents on board as well. That says something about the power of millennial references!

Coping device

Positive psychology coach Baldeep Kaur, talking about why astrology draws in millennials, charts some figures from a survey conducted by a leading insurance company. “The survey reveals that 95 per cent of Indian millennials, between the age group of 18-34, are stressed as compared to the global average of 86 per cent. Various factors lead to stress. These include late working hours, relationship issues, economic unpredictability, overexposure to global information and social media. Under conditions of high stress, sometimes, individuals use astrology and other spiritual practices as a coping device,” she says. While Sumaa says that though the prediction and divination aspects of astrology and tarot are overrated, their ability to promote greater reflection and self-understanding aren’t spoken about enough; Anusha believes they are tools of self-development, which can be used when one is in a dark space.

“Spiritual practices have been around for ages, but are now becoming more prominent among millennials because of accessibility. Due to apps and websites related to astrology and tarot and a wealth of information online, it’s easier than ever to read your horoscope and examine your birth chart,” says Baldeep, adding that millennials are more comfortable living in an alternate reality, because they spend so much of their lives online. “This generation is more comfortable in seeking answers from any source. When it gets overwhelming, many millennials reach out to the spiritual space for answers, guidance and support. Millennials are also open to try new things, so they are going beyond Indian astrology and exploring other alternatives such as tarot, among many others.”

A dose of therapy

This is also why western astrologers and tarot card readers like Jessica Dore have gained such immense popularity. Dore has over a lakh followers on Twitter where she posts the Tarot card of the day accompanied by a dose of therapy, generic advice and mindfulness tips. In an interview with the New York Times, Dore admitted that over the years, she has developed her own interpretations of the cards based on her knowledge of psychology, behavioural science and a good old understanding of human nature.

Anusha concurs, saying people want to know that something good awaits them at least somewhere in their lives. She says that it’s the age of the Aquarius now and informs that Aquarius is a zodiac sign that is like a connection between the earthly and the etheric realm and that in this age, there is a shift in the way people perceive spirituality, which is becoming part of daily life rather than something that you would pursue by giving up your family and social life. “Given that everybody’s financial status and basic needs in life are being met more easily these days, there is a need for that spiritual upliftment.”

Sumaa, whose clients reach out to her when they are at the crossroads of their life, says there has been a surge of requests during the lockdown, with the most common questions being about work uncertainties.

She points out that there were also issues of domestic violence and squabbles that were triggered due to close proximity with family members.

“Younger people are exploring lifestyles that fit their aspirations rather than blindly following formulaic ways of living that may not serve their needs. While seeking counsel too, they look for unconventional solutions that go beyond traditional therapy and coaching,” says Sumaa, adding that social media has played a role in freeing up attitudes towards the healing arts, but it eventually comes down to the seeker’s readiness to undertake such a transformational journey.

She says that she has a huge client base from the LGBTQA+ community and that they cannot approach more traditional astrologers who could be judgmental and patriarchal in their views. They seek a safe space to express themselves and find a healing place. The community is certainly more outgoing about seeking their peace, which is heartening, she says.

If one looks up online, there are several YouTube channels that conduct online tarot reading and apps and websites are no less in number. Some accounts like that of @thetarotlady and @chaninicholas are popular enough to be featured in several prestigious shows and magazines. Sumaa, who also conducts workshops for beginners and intermediate-level Tarot readers to promote the idea of using cards for meditation and personal reflection, says that social media has made the healing arts a cluttered space and adds that her “clients have always found her through the noise.” Anusha says the discreteness of the online space is a definite advantage.

A dash of skepticism

However, there are skeptics and naysayers too. Assistant professor and head of the department of Sociology at St Joseph’s evening college, Dav Ford, says that astronomy developed as a consequence of the inquisitive nature of humans and over time, people recorded the movements of heavenly bodies and started to associate these movements with incidents that were taking place in the world.

As time passed, they started to fear certain movements, because they might have been able to associate them with something inauspicious. “In terms of science, we as a planet, are a very very insignificant part of the universe. The moon and the sun do have some significance on life on earth, but how can they possibly impact a single person’s life?”

Talking about the shelf life of such practices, Prof Ford says they will continue as long as we live. “The idea of the sacred is too alluring for the human race to let go. As education improves, a lot of people may continue to practise these more as a cultural tradition rather than as a part of their belief system,” he feels.

Baldeep cautions against overdoing it. “The key aspect here is moderation, not getting obsessive to the extent that it creates an emotional trap. It’s important to resist the urge, when you’re new to astrology, to start seeing your chart as the reason things are wrong with you or your life. This can trigger a cycle of passivity that results in blaming negative experiences on your birth chart, rather than taking responsibility for your choices or figuring out how to make changes in the present.”

“It is important to understand that to change the future, we need to act and be in the present. As long as the guidance coming their way is taken with positivity and backed with action, it’s all good. And while tarot and astrology can be good avenues to get spiritual guidance, they are not tools for managing mental health issues like trauma or anxiety that take a major toll on your daily life. If you’re struggling with overwhelming emotions, you should consider reaching out to a therapist for help,” she says.

(with inputs from Rashmi Vasudeva)