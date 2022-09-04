Power flow

The classic definition of an inversion is to orient yourself in a position when your heart is higher than your head. Forget the moony references to the head-over-heels in love as you ease yourself into this yogic posture to get the glow going.

Upside down

The world’s turned 360 degrees post the pandemic, and you can have a go at the upside-down perspective in a healthy way by bringing in a rush of flush. An inversion pose may be a “headstand,” “shoulder stand,” “handstand”. Essentially it is a body pose where the body is upside down from its normal upright position. “Any form of exercise benefits your health index. In particular, headstand, downward facing dog position are a few inversion poses that are good for improving blood circulation, calming the mind, strengthening the muscles, easing out the strain on muscles and bringing in overall wellness,” says Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal. Why is an inversion good for the body? “You may experience a nice flush on your skin, that looks like a slight blush. There is a certain rush of pink to your cheeks as the blood flow improves with the practice of this posture,” explains dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty, a celebrity dermatologist. “You will feel fresh if you practise the posture in the morning as there is so much blood going to the brain as well. There is a certain energy in your demeanour, clarity of thought that comes in.”

Draw the line

“While inversions overall help with flexibility and muscle strength, there are no proven studies to substantiate the anti-ageing benefits of inversion. Exercising regularly helps to reduce the free radical damage and improve signs of ageing whether it is inversions or your regular workout,” points out Dr Agarwal. On a scale of 0-10, what would be the efficacy of inversions? “There are various inversions starting off with simply touching your head down and bending while you are standing straight,” explains Dr Shetty. “Practising yoga asanas such as Sirsasana brings in oxygen-rich blood to the central nervous system. Iyengar yoga too makes use of props such as ropes and cloth hanging from the ceiling, to lend you support as you invert and hang loose.

This helps in making the skin look more youthful and radiant, enhancing blood supply since a majority of your endocrine glands are between your head and the neck. It also helps in scalp nutrition by draining away the toxins, bettering hair growth and streamlining PCOS and thyroid-related problems. Inversions also alleviate water retention if you have swollen feet; betters blood supply in the case of varicose veins. But ensure that you are free from having migraine, blood pressure, epilepsy, any other ailments that need medical attention.”