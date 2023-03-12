Sleep deeper

Good sleep is crucial for our health. Sleep is important for restoring mental clarity, calming the body, recovering from physical exhaustion, and, most significantly, healing physical injuries. There are four stages of sleep, and each one serves a particular function. To feel your best every day, you need to get enough deep sleep, which is mending and restorative sleep.

Normal sleep cycle

The sleep cycle is a physiological process that takes place while you sleep and enables the brain and body to carry out tasks like processing memories, repairing or growing tissues, and removing toxins. Each has a different ideal time for sleeping and waking up. In general, people should try to go to bed a few hours after it gets dark and wake up in the early morning hours of light. Rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM sleep are the two types of sleep cycles (NREM). Every 90 minutes, we alternate between NREM and REM sleep, which happens five to six times a night on average. Stage three of NREM is when deep sleep occurs (N3 or slow-wave sleep). If someone does manage to rouse you up during this period of sleep, you could feel a little disoriented.

The later it gets, the shorter your time in N3 will be. However, only 20 percent of your total sleep time will be deep slumber. You will receive roughly two hours of deep sleep each night if you are under 30 years old. Older people may only receive 30 minutes.

Why is deep sleep important?

While all sleep stages are essential for optimum health, deep sleep has particular advantages for the body and the mind. Your body works to create and repair muscles, bones, and tissue, as well as to maintain immune system health and glucose metabolism during deep sleep. Growth hormone is also released during this time. Slow-wave sleep (SWS) is valued by athletes because it replenishes energy reserves. In addition to being crucial for memory and cognitive function, deep sleep is also thought to be necessary for the development of the brain, language acquisition, and motor skills.

How much deep sleep do you need?

Determine how much total sleep you require before calculating how much deep sleep would be adequate. The average adult needs 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. The majority of that time — between 13% and 23% — should be spent in deep sleep. You spend between 55 to 97 minutes per night in deep sleep if you receive seven hours of sleep each night.

Benefits of deep sleep

Your heartbeat and breathing slow down

Your blood pressure drops

Your muscles relax

It builds a healthy immune system

Tissue and muscle repair

Hormonal balance

Reduces the frequency of sickness

Promotes the maintenance of moderate weight

Improves mood

Lowers the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes

Improves decision-making

Prevents conditions such as dementia

Are you getting enough deep sleep?

The quality of your sleep is measured by some applications and activity monitors. Therefore, they are not a reliable indicator of SWS intake. Instead, check to see if you awaken feeling rested. Usually, your body and brain will feel alert if you get more deep sleep. Here are a few ways to increase the quantity and quality of your sleep:

Being consistent in going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps the body develop a rhythm

Get exercise each day

Avoid caffeine and nicotine

Avoid sound and light during sleep

Turn off TVs, smartphones, and tablets at least two hours before bed. The blue light that these devices emit can suppress melatonin, a hormone necessary for sleep.

How pink noise impacts sleep?

Any audible frequency can be found in pink noise, though lower frequencies tend to have more strength. Natural noises like wind, rain, waterfalls, and ocean waves frequently contain pink noise. Memory improvement may result from pink noise that is played while you slumber and it coordinates with specific brain waves.

When should you see a doctor?

Anyone who believes they do not get enough sleep or is concerned about their sleep habits may find it helpful to consult a doctor. There are various potential signs of sleep disturbance:

Chronic fatigue

Loud snoring

Daytime sleepiness

Irritability and mood changes

Trouble concentrating or making

decisions

Sleepwalking or sleep-talking

Teeth grinding or jaw clenching

Depression or anxiety

Early morning headache

Choking sensation

Your physician might order a polysomnography or sleep study for you that can capture the electrical activity occurring in your brain during a sleep study. These recordings demonstrate the duration and stages of your sleep.

The study’s findings might offer a clearer picture of your sleeping habits, which could assist in therapy. For our bodies to heal and regain their potential, deep sleep is crucial. Inadequate deep sleep is linked to mood swings, memory loss, lowered immunity, poor brain cognitive abilities, and an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, heart attacks, and stroke.

(The author is a senior consultant in pulmonary sleep medicine.)