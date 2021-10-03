Swing it for that kettlebell physique

Remember the Green Day song Wake Me Up When September Ends? Singer, songwriter Billie Joe Armstrong may have had another context, but to us Indians, the end of September means the start of the marquee events.

There’s Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali and Kali Puja and the list goes on and on, especially if you’re from the eastern part of the country. According to reports, between October and December, almost 20,000 marriages take place in India! Let that sink in.

The one common thing that binds these events is ostentation. Carefully curated pandals worth lakhs (and a few crores in some cases), wardrobes that juxtaposes clothes bought in the last minute shopping spree and ones that were decided well ahead in time, looking at the perfect spot for that one glorious click that’ll bear testament to those late nights et al. And while we’re busy with other aspects, we often forget to take care of ourselves. The clothes, the glitz and everything else will only be at its optimum best if we manage to look good, physically. Here are five kettlebell exercises that’ll strengthen your body along with getting rid of belly fat. First and foremost, these exercises can also be done with dumbbells, but a kettlebell enables better mobility of the body.

Kettlebell Swings: If you are working out with a kettlebell, this exercise is a staple and must be done. Stand comfortably with your legs apart, but not too wide, and in line with your shoulder. Place the kettlebell in front of you. Pick the equipment— use both hands and firm grip, keep the knees bent a tad. Start swinging the kettlebell from the floor backward between your legs. Use your hips, hamstring and back to push the kettlebell out. The arm should act like a hook holding on to the kettlebell. Remember to keep your back straight. While lifting the weight, keep the arms straight and bring it to chest height and a cycle is complete.

Target muscles: Glutes, hamstrings, hips, core and back. Additionally, the forearms and grips are also used.

Kettlebell Goblet Squat: Hold the weight in front of your chest by the sides of its handle. Stand with your feet between hip and shoulder-width apart, and keep toes out, a little, if you need to. Take a deep breath. Keeping the spine straight from your head to your hips, push your hips back and squat down. Think of it as sitting down in a chair. Go as low as your mobility allows you to. With the help of your feet, hips and knees, come up and a cycle is complete.

Target muscles: Rectus abdominis, and deep core muscles, spinal erectors, quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings.

Kettlebell Clean and Push Press: Start like you would in a kettlebell swing. Remember, this is to be done one-handed. Grab the weight, and start swinging the weight from the floor backward between your legs. Get the kettlebell above the belly button height, pull it back and insert your palm deep inside the kettlebell handle so the weight rests against the back of your wrist and forms a rack. While in the rack position, the weight should be just below shoulder height and your elbow should be on the hip crest. From this point, get the weight up or press it straight above your head while keeping your arm straight. You can also use a shallow squat (push) to press up a kettlebell. Descend back to the rack position and then into the backswing and a cycle is complete.

Target muscles: Hamstrings and glutes, quadriceps, posterior chain, upper back, traps, and shoulders, and triceps.

Kettlebell Walking Lunge: This exercise can be done either with both hands or single-handed. We are going for the one-handed variation. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a kettlebell in one hand. Kettlebell should be in a suitcase position. Step forward with one leg and allow both knees to bend together. Go down until the back knee is in contact with the floor. Keep the other arm straight (in a superman pose, think of it as the Hanuman in flight motion). This allows for better balance. Drive through the front foot and extend the knee as you get up fully and return to the base position. One cycle is completed. Repeat with the other leg.

Target muscle: Quadriceps, core, glutes, calves, hamstrings, grip.

Kettlebell Windmill: The windmill is a highly technical exercise and should only be tried with heavier weights if you have done it before with lighter variations. This activity can also be performed without weight first, to master the right technique. Start with a comfortable and strong stance. Lift the kettlebell with one hand while keeping the torso straight. The hips and toes should be turned 45 degrees away from the hand that is being used to lift the weight. Push the hips out as you lower the other shoulder in between your legs and let the fingers touch the floor. While you can bend the front knee a little, the back leg should be kept straight. While the kettlebell remains overhead, remember to watch the weight at all times to avoid losing balance and sustaining injuries.

Target muscle: Mainly the core, glutes, hamstrings and shoulders stability, hip mobility.

Dos and Don’ts

While kettlebell exercises can be done at home, if you’re apprehensive about it, please take the help of a professional and even consult a doctor or an expert before starting out.

Maintain a proper diet. it should be a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fats and limit fast-food/oily foods.

Eat well in advance, at least 30 minutes to an hour before exercising. Don’t consume food while performing exercise and consume protein: whey, egg whites, or any other protein source after finishing.

Take rest and recover after completing each repetition of a particular exercise.

Keep yourself hydrated and don’t forget to inhale and exhale.

Trans World Features