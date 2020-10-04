A wistful gift from across

For fans of Coke Studio Pakistan, Uzair Jaswal is not an unfamiliar name. His Nindiya Ke Paar in CS5 is remarkable not only for its dreamy bass, but also Jaswal’s sonorous vocals that lift the medley notches above what you expect it to be. The trouble is, Pakistan produces so many talented singers that it is near impossible to keep track of their careers. I had completely forgotten about the pleasures of Nindiya Ke Paar until a Pakistani friend told me about a new song that is always on her lips nowadays.

Turns out it is Jaswal collaborating with another Coke Studio name Momina Mustehsan. Hamesha, his new single, has already garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube and not without reason.

The wistful song with its surround sonic treatment is an absolute treat to listen to. The surreal video that features both the singers, I am not too much of a fan of, though it reminded me of Nafisa Ali and Dharmendra in Life In A Metro. But, full marks to the singing, the lyrics as well as the production quality. Be forewarned though, the tune might remind you of Rahman’s recent hit Mein Tumhara and is equally addictive.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.