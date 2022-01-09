Gateway to freedom

“In many of my paintings, you will see doors, trees, and female figures. The doors are the new doors opening in my life, the trees are a constant reminder that we are here because of Mother Nature and not vice versa, and the female figures represent me and my subconscious or even the collective consciousness of all womanhood,” says artist Sonali Chaudhari, of her works that trace the transformation of the human spirit from bondage to freedom, from darkness to light and from the depths of despair to the pinnacles of pure bliss.

Born and raised in New Delhi, Sonali is an alumnus of the Delhi College of Art (1999). Her ruminations on canvas bring forth experiments with texture and colour. “All I can do as an artist is put my innermost thoughts and feelings onto the canvas. Their interpretation is up to you,” she smiles. How has the female form evolved through her works — as a woman artist, does she sometimes feel that it is expected of her to dwell on female perspectives and thoughts in her works, and is this limiting in any way?

“Being a woman, I strongly identify with the female form. Beginning with docile female forms early on that found their expression on my canvas, they have now evolved into more solid and bold interpretations of a woman’s inner strength,” shares Sonali.

“It is by no means expected of me to paint female forms just because I am a woman. Art is an expression, and each artist’s expression manifests differently. But growing up in a Bengali household, I used to see my grandmother, an artist herself, worshipping Goddess Durga and Goddess Kali. It was with her that I made my first drawings. I suppose this affects my work subconsciously, without being limiting in any way. Just like the many poses of a dancer, there are endless possibilities that the female form can portray on canvas.” Red features predominantly in her artworks. The colour of passion, it reflects her expression of anger, love, and renewal.

“I use red and white extensively to depict women’s issues like violence against women, domestic, and otherwise. I use greens and blues to represent renewal and infinite strength,” she says. “My art is all about the strength of the human spirit, which can overcome everything and rise from the ashes.”

The knit to her Indian roots braids her strokes — as in the emergence of the spade-shaped peepal leaf. “Synonymous with Lord Shiva, this is also considered sacred in India. For me, the peepal tree is a symbol of strength and endurance as it can sprout out of nowhere and begin to grow. I have brought peepal leaves into my paintings to illustrate the power of nature, and of the human spirit, to endure.”

Her works are replete with geometrics, with circular progressions, lines, cones…waving through. How conversant are the shapes with her evolving emotions as she creates? “This universe consists of geometry, from the tiniest forms you see under a microscope to the planets and the stars. While painting, my thoughts and feelings simply flow spontaneously to find expression. My biggest challenge has always been to be true to myself. I have never stopped learning, growing. That is the only way forward for a creative soul.”