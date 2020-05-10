Mural, mural on the wall

A surefire way to create a dramatic change in your environs is by having a mural done on a wall in your home. A mural is a painting or an artwork applied directly on a wall or any other permanent surface. As a mural implies a long-term commitment with regards to its position, it is important to select the location after careful consideration. It should be placed prominently so that it can become the highlight of the décor — opposite the main doorway, lounge, dining area, living room or one of the bedrooms — there are many possibilities for its placement.

Incidentally, columns and pillars, beams and the ceiling can also be used as a surface for a mural to create striking focal points in interiors.

A mural offers great flexibility in terms of customisation and one can select the theme, motifs and colours and adapt the size based on the space available and the current décor. The mural should also be designed, keeping in mind the architectural elements in that space. Since this involves direct painting on the wall or creating a three-dimensional art piece, which is then affixed to the wall, it is important to commission an artist who has prior experience in making murals with a variety of materials and media. It helps to see photographs of previous completed works to get an idea about what can be designed for your space. The artist should be able to advise and discuss a range of possibilities and offer sketches and plans of the proposed mural after understanding the specifications and the requirements.

Folk inspiration

In general, folk and tribal painting is a popular option in murals, with their bright, colourful and cheerful art. Geometric, floral and animal motifs and patterns form the narrative, which unfolds on the surface of the wall. There are several folk artists who have the requisite experience and can paint on the walls. Folk and tribal art has a universal appeal and these can be painted anywhere in the house and can be completely tailored to the space.

Similarly, contemporary themes can be explored and expressed on a wall in various media and can be designed to complement the space available. Once an entire wall or a segment of it is painted, it is important to not clutter it with more artworks, especially paintings. Lighting plays a key role and can be used to highlight the mural details and accentuate its nuances effectively.

In case of a large mural, more than one spotlight can be installed to ensure the entire work is covered. Lights must be chosen carefully so that they do not harm the colours or materials of the mural.

Finally, budget is an important consideration, whether it is a painting on the wall or a mixed media work.

For instance, terracotta, copper, steel, iron, fibreglass and ceramics are some of the materials that can be used for the mural and the cost varies accordingly. Often, the costing is done per square foot of the mural and it is advisable to make an estimate before commissioning the work.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what not to.