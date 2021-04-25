Virtual art is here to stay

As the pandemic rages on, it has become vital to optimise digital modes of communication, learning, networking and transactions. Digital platforms are here to stay and it is essential that we make them more effective, viable and sustainable for artists, dealers, collectors and audiences.

From the artists’ perspective, the lack of exhibition opportunities requires innovative models of working to create virtual exhibitions on multiple forums. These could be virtual pop-ups, timebound shows on social media platforms, accompanied with promotional activities to enhance engagement and sales. Blogs, Facebook pages and Instagram accounts work well to showcase art images and host events. Several artists have been able to leverage Instagram and Twitter to boost sales by posting art images on a regular basis with a call for action.

Drive-in displays

Another way in which artists can stay engaged with members of the art community is by applying for virtual residencies and grants for cross-geographic projects. It is also a good time to collaborate and form collectives with like-minded people who can work together virtually on community projects, which can then be hosted online, or in physical spaces, following Covid-19 protocols. Public-private collaborations can extend to public spaces with drive-in art displays, street art and graffiti. These encourage experimentation and infuse art in our surroundings, thereby creating spaces for socially relevant and responsible public engagement in these uncertain times.

For online galleries, audience engagement is linked to optimal viewing, ease of transaction and credentials of the vendor. As viewing the actual work may not be practical or possible, it is important to ensure that art images displayed on online platforms are close to the original — in terms of colour, quality and finish. A website that displays photographs, which are closest to the actual work, instills confidence and trust in the buyers. It also facilitates online purchase without necessitating physical viewing.

An estimate regarding the size and scale of the work also helps. The exact dimensions, along with comparative sizing with respect to other common household objects, such as furniture, could be useful to depict scale and volume. Similarly, a viewing option that projects art in actual spaces can be very helpful in giving a sense of how it would appear. Faster loading time of pages is another key factor, which optimises the viewing experience. Supplementary information, additional photographs and videos, a proactive support team, fast turnaround time, and multiple payment options are some of the other elements, which can help attract visitors and convert traffic into sales.

Similarly, art audiences and collectors should get used to engaging with art virtually. Online and digital platforms are the way forward, and we should consciously reinforce and adopt strategies to meaningfully engage with art and culture.

The author is a Bangalore-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down.