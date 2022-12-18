Bookrack for the week (Dec 18 to Dec 24)

Sultan
Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh
HarperCollins, pp 304, Rs 580
This is an unprecedented insight into the life of a cricketer who revolutionised the game with his speed and swing, and a patriot buoyed and burdened by the expectation of one of the game’s most fanatical publics.
Mansur
Vikramajit Ram
Picador, pp 176, Rs 599
The master artist Mansur, who works under the patronage of Mughal emperor Jahangir, must finish his painting of a dodo and prepare for an imminent journey to Kashmir. An innocuous remark from a visitor has dire consequences as more characters are drawn into a web of secrets, half-truths and petty rivalries.
Blueprint Of The Authentic You
Jasrin Singh
Hay House
pp 240, Rs 399
This book lays out a pragmatic framework to discover an individual’s unique authentic self, the key to unlocking one’s innate potential and living a life that is truly fulfilling.
Jadunama
Arvind Mandloi
and Dr Rakhshanda Jalil (Translator)
Amaryllis
pp 344, Rs 2,999
This book is about a writer, poet, lyricist, and political activist. It is also about this one man’s struggle since childhood to become what he is today and to create a hallmark of success in everything he does.
The Adornment Of Gods
Devdutt Pattanaik
Westland
pp 276, Rs 899
Fifty rare and exquisite antiques from the Amrapali museum’s collection come together in this book, their stories expertly narrated by the author. Each object is a small but significant part of our history.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube