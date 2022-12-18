Bookrack for the week (Dec 18 to Dec 24)

Sultan

Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh

HarperCollins, pp 304, Rs 580

This is an unprecedented insight into the life of a cricketer who revolutionised the game with his speed and swing, and a patriot buoyed and burdened by the expectation of one of the game’s most fanatical publics.

Mansur

Vikramajit Ram

Picador, pp 176, Rs 599

The master artist Mansur, who works under the patronage of Mughal emperor Jahangir, must finish his painting of a dodo and prepare for an imminent journey to Kashmir. An innocuous remark from a visitor has dire consequences as more characters are drawn into a web of secrets, half-truths and petty rivalries.

Blueprint Of The Authentic You

Jasrin Singh

Hay House

pp 240, Rs 399

This book lays out a pragmatic framework to discover an individual’s unique authentic self, the key to unlocking one’s innate potential and living a life that is truly fulfilling.

Jadunama

Arvind Mandloi

and Dr Rakhshanda Jalil (Translator)

Amaryllis

pp 344, Rs 2,999

This book is about a writer, poet, lyricist, and political activist. It is also about this one man’s struggle since childhood to become what he is today and to create a hallmark of success in everything he does.

The Adornment Of Gods

Devdutt Pattanaik

Westland

pp 276, Rs 899

Fifty rare and exquisite antiques from the Amrapali museum’s collection come together in this book, their stories expertly narrated by the author. Each object is a small but significant part of our history.