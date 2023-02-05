Bookrack for the week (Feb 5 to Feb 11)

The Laughter
Sonora Jha
Penguin, pp 320, Rs 599
An explosive and tense work of fiction, this is a fascinating portrait of privilege, radicalisation, class, and modern academia that forces us to confront the assumptions we make, as both readers and as citizens.
Chittacobra
Mridula Garg
Speaking Tiger,
pp 200, Rs 350
This remarkably frank and sensitive exploration of love and desire remains to this day, one of the most celebrated works of contemporary Hindi literature. It has now been translated into English.
Cursed Bunny
Bora Chung and Anton Hur (Translator)
Hachette, pp 256, Rs 599
This is a genre-defying collection of short stories which blur the lines between magical realism, horror, and science-fiction.
Hell Bent
Leigh Bardugo
Gollancz, pp 496, Rs 799
Thick with history and packed with the author’s signature twists, this new much-anticipated novel brings to life an intricate world full of magic, violence, and all too real monsters.
A Death In Tokyo
Keigo Higashino
Abacus, pp 368, Rs 699
Taking us deep into the heart of Tokyo, and reintroducing the charming and ingenious detective Kyoichiro Kaga, this is another mind-bending and hugely satisfying murder mystery from the modern master of classic crime.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day
Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks
Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023
A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies
IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector
Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet