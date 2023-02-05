Bookrack for the week (Feb 5 to Feb 11)

The Laughter

Sonora Jha

Penguin, pp 320, Rs 599

An explosive and tense work of fiction, this is a fascinating portrait of privilege, radicalisation, class, and modern academia that forces us to confront the assumptions we make, as both readers and as citizens.

Chittacobra

Mridula Garg

Speaking Tiger,

pp 200, Rs 350

This remarkably frank and sensitive exploration of love and desire remains to this day, one of the most celebrated works of contemporary Hindi literature. It has now been translated into English.

Cursed Bunny

Bora Chung and Anton Hur (Translator)

Hachette, pp 256, Rs 599

This is a genre-defying collection of short stories which blur the lines between magical realism, horror, and science-fiction.

Hell Bent

Leigh Bardugo

Gollancz, pp 496, Rs 799

Thick with history and packed with the author’s signature twists, this new much-anticipated novel brings to life an intricate world full of magic, violence, and all too real monsters.

A Death In Tokyo

Keigo Higashino

Abacus, pp 368, Rs 699

Taking us deep into the heart of Tokyo, and reintroducing the charming and ingenious detective Kyoichiro Kaga, this is another mind-bending and hugely satisfying murder mystery from the modern master of classic crime.