Bookrack for the week (Jan 8 to Jan 14)

In Your Blood I Run
Sonia Bhatnagar
HarperCollins, pp 324, Rs 399
On a cold, wet night, Ratan, a wandering law college drop-out, is called to pick up his employer, Sara Davenport. As he arrives, he sees a figure in the dark running through the trees. The next second, he sees Sara stumble and fall. He rushes to her, but she dies in his arms.
The Alice Project
Satwik Gade
HarperCollins, pp 256, Rs 399
Alice’s greatest pleasure in life is hanging out with his friends. Sure, it might be time for him to embrace adulthood but then occur a series of events...
The Naani Diaries
Riva Razdan
HarperCollins, pp 564, Rs 599
A big-hearted novel about love and family, this book has it all: from witty banter and clever observations to a big fat Indian wedding.
Missing In Action
Pranay Kotasthane and Raghu S Jaitley
Penguin, pp 368, Rs 399
This book aims to change such perceptions through sketches from everyday experiences to illustrate India’s tryst with public policymaking.
Postcolonial
Identities And West African Literature
Anwesha Das
CambridgeScholar, pp 105, Rs NA
Anchored in postcolonial theory, this book highlights the concept of ‘postcolonial soliloquies’ as an original idea in analysing West African literature.
