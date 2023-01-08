Bookrack for the week (Jan 8 to Jan 14)

New releases of the week (Jan 8 to Jan 14)

  • Jan 08 2023, 01:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 02:00 ist

In Your Blood I Run

Sonia Bhatnagar

HarperCollins, pp 324, Rs 399

On a cold, wet night, Ratan, a wandering law college drop-out, is called to pick up his employer, Sara Davenport. As he arrives, he sees a figure in the dark running through the trees. The next second, he sees Sara stumble and fall. He rushes to her, but she dies in his arms.

 

The Alice Project

Satwik Gade

HarperCollins, pp 256, Rs 399

Alice’s greatest pleasure in life is hanging out with his friends. Sure, it might be time for him to embrace adulthood but then occur a series of events...

 

The Naani Diaries

Riva Razdan

HarperCollins, pp 564, Rs 599

A big-hearted novel about love and family, this book has it all: from witty banter and clever observations to a big fat Indian wedding.

 

Missing In Action

Pranay Kotasthane and Raghu S Jaitley

Penguin, pp 368, Rs 399

This book aims to change such perceptions through sketches from everyday experiences to illustrate India’s tryst with public policymaking.

 

Postcolonial
Identities And West African Literature

Anwesha Das

CambridgeScholar, pp 105, Rs NA

Anchored in postcolonial theory, this book highlights the concept of ‘postcolonial soliloquies’ as an original idea in analysing West African literature.

