Bookrack for the week (June 11 to June 17)

New releases of the week (June 11 to June 17)

  • Jun 11 2023, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 02:00 ist

Who Killed Moosewala?

Jupinderjit Singh

Westland, pp 195, Rs 499

In this gripping and fast-paced book, the author, a seasoned crime reporter, closely follows the investigation into Moosewala’s death and also offers us glimpses into the man he was behind the mask of celebrity.

 

The Witch In The Peepul Tree

Arefa Tehsin

HarperCollins, pp 344, Rs 399

It is Makar Sankranti, 1950, when 16-year-old Sanaz’s body is discovered in her father Dada Bhai’s house in Bohrawadi, Udaipur. As the shadows grow long, it becomes clear that something sinister walks the halls of this grand old house.

 

The East Indian

Brinda Charry

HarperCollins, pp 272, Rs 499

Set largely during the early days of English colonisation in Virginia, the author gives voice to an otherwise unknown historical figure and brings his world to vivid life.

 

The Wind Knows My Name

Isabel Allende

Bloomsbury, pp 258, Rs 599

This novel is a testament to the sacrifices that parents make and a love letter to the children who survive the most unfathomable dangers — and never stop dreaming.

 

Understanding Islam

Abad Ahmad

HarperCollins, pp 372, Rs 499

This book examines the true spirit and essence of the religion based on its original scripture, the Holy Quran, and how far it has moved away from its spirit and values.

