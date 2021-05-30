Bookrack for the week (May 30 to June 5)

7 Lessons From Everest

Aditya Gupta

Pragati Offset,

pp 240, Rs 4,000

At the age of 50, business leader and mountaineer Aditya Gupta reached the summit on 22 May 2019. He wanted to share what he learnt and hence this book. With 350 stunning images spread over 200 pages, it promises to be a captivating read. The proceeds from the purchase of the book will be donated to CRY.

Itineris II: The Journey Within

Jyoti Kapoor

Notion Press, pp 210, Rs 398

This book is an exploration of the human psyche and its various perspectives. It attempts to capture the many emotions that stir the conscience and their possible meanings and interpretations.

Test Gods

Nicholas Schmidle

Penguin, pp 352, Rs 688

New Yorker writer Nicholas Schmidle tells the remarkable story of the test pilots, engineers, and visionaries behind Virgin Galactic’s campaign to build a space tourism company. This is an epic story about extreme bravery and sacrifice, about the thin line between lunacy and genius.

Macrame Tales

Vasanthi Rajkumar

Kindle e-book, pp 190, Rs 180

Macrame is the art of knotting strings with twists to make patterns. Here are 14 short stories with different cords that are knotted to a design, unfolding interesting perspectives.

Tales Of Twinkling Tweens

Risha Chaurasia

Notion Press, pp 138,

Rs 199

This book touches various aspects of a tween’s life. It takes the readers through school experiences — teachers, relationships with friends, bullying, examination pressure, annoying habits of tween boys and girls, their complex emotions, etc.