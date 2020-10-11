Bookrack For The Week (Oct 11th to Oct 17th)

The Bhutto

Dynasty

Jones Owen Bennett

Penguin 2020,

pp 320, Rs 999

Drawing on original research and unpublished documents gathered over 20 years, the author explores the turbulent existence of this extraordinary family, including their volatile relationship with British colonialists, the Pakistani armed forces and the United States.

Red Fear

Iqbal Chand Malhotra

Bloomsbury 2020,

pp 356, Rs 799

This book catalogues, evaluates and infers the consequences of the political and military confrontations between India and China from the 15th to the 21st century.

Invent & Wander

Jeff Bezos

HBR 2020, pp 256,

Rs 999

Spanning a range of topics across business and public policy, from innovation and customer obsession to climate change and outer space, this book provides a rare glimpse into how Bezos thinks about the world and where the future might take us.

The Food Mood Connection

Dr Uma Naidoo

Hachette 2020,

pp 384, Rs 499

Packed with fascinating science, actionable nutritional recommendations and delicious, brain-healthy recipes, this book promises to be the go-to guide to optimise your mental health with food.

Ten Lessons For A

Post-Pandemic World

Fareed Zakaria

Penguin 2020,

pp 320, Rs 599

The author presents 10 surprising, hopeful and vital lessons for recovery in our age of asymmetry. He highlights the importance of investing in healthcare and education, harnessing technology and explores how to react to America’s retreat from leadership on the world stage.