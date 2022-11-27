Chronicle of a constant war

Those who follow the events of West Asia or even otherwise will find the book titled ‘West Asia At War’ by Talmiz Ahmad quite interesting and informative. The book fills the void in the sea of articles, papers and books written on countrywide localized events lacking presentation of a complete mosaic and composite picture of the region. The very nature of the events of the past though appear to be remote and widespread geographically in the region was intricately connected with each other with far-reaching ramifications. Considering the vast geographical expanse of the West Asian region and a number of states, Talmiz Ahmad has successfully managed to weave threads of politico-religious specifics and instabilities of the region to present a better picture and understanding. 'West Asia at War’ describes events of the last century particularly so post-WWI events leading to the present state of affairs. It is an enormously engaging work which gives details of every significant and crucial event of the region and allied historical aspects that have shaped West Asia as it has emerged in present times.

A prerequisite knowledge, though not essential, of events, and personalities of West Asia will be of help in understanding the complexities of social, sectarian, religious, cultural and oil-based strategic perceptions of all major players involved in the region.

Talmiz Ahmad has intimate knowledge of West Asia and his scholarship is discernible in the book. As a career diplomat he has served in the region for a long, ostensibly that has got him connected well with the region. The lucidity of language and the grip of the author on the subject matter make the book immensely readable and comprehendible.

The enormity of what has happened in West Asia and North Africa since the beginning of the 20th century and the historical background of those events dawn on the reader. The author has suitably explained the backgrounds of such links wherever required. This enables the reader to connect the dots and comprehend the magnitude of inherent complexities. Chronological details of crucial events and the impact of the ‘Arab-Spring’ on the region’s states give further a better understanding. Countrywise elaboration of facts and analyses makes the picture of the region emerge with clarity.

The list of references is comprehensive and reflects the extent to which the author has gone to collate the required information to present resultant analyses. The views of renowned scholars have been quoted in ample measure underpinning several arguments and observations. The author has very candidly expressed his own views also based on incisive analyses of events and roles of important players.

The reader comes out much wiser in understanding the role of the USA, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Turkey, UAE, and Russia impacting Syria, Libya, Iraq and Yemen in

present times; not leaving out the Israel-Palestine conundrum. The genesis and involvement of various radical groups such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Al-Shawab, Al-Nusra, and Hezbollah make things much clearer.

The book gives a better view of geopolitical changes taking place in the region, consequent to the disengagement of the US from Asia and how Russia and China have entered the space which would likely reshape the region further with Eurasia emerging as the centre. What overwhelms the reader, in the end, is the realisation of the fact that so many lives have been lost in the recent past which begs the question: Is peace elusive in the region and chances remote? The reader may draw his own conclusion.

There is a modicum of hope that the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and a few Arab states that were hostile to it may change the prevalent attitude which could over time dilute the ethnoreligious animosity thus giving peace a chance. Interstate relations in the region hang by slender threads and one hopes peace comes to the region sooner than later.

In nutshell, it is a comprehensive book on West Asia leaving no geographical area of the region unattended.

