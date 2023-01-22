For believers and sceptics both

Spiritual essence and mystical impulses have long been in vogue in the country, the Bhakti movement being a significant milestone propelling non-theistic wisdom traditions during the medieval period. It seems the advent of Sufism in the seventh century was perfectly timed to create a composite culture.

Sufism as a way of life and worship had found resonance with the prevailing socio-spiritual revival of the time, creating its own space and following for developing emotional and ecstatic aspects of salvation. In Search Of The Divine explores Sufism’s core ideas and ideals, its origin and spread, and its strengths and contradictions. Inspired by her lifelong practice of Islam and backed by a decade-old journey into its Sufi traditions, author Rana Safvi connects the personal with the profound in making a case for the age-old traditions to offer a ray of hope for the future.

For the uninitiated, the author makes it clear upfront that Sufism is not a sect of Islam, but it is no different from the religion either. The reason is that Prophet Muhammad initiated the concept of tasawwuf, the Arabic term from which the word Sufism is derived, which thus remains rooted in Islam. In fact, Sufism and Islam are often used interchangeably and remain the primary link to all later silsilahs (order), a genealogy for the transference of the spiritual tradition. Sufism is a mystical dimension of Islam, where the seekers traverse the spiritual path to connect with their inner self, the God within. India’s syncretic culture could easily embrace this concept.

Mystical traditions

However, the spread of Sufism in the medieval period wasn’t always easy as it was attacked both from inside and outside Islam for being ‘indifferent to matters of religious law’. Had there not been the patronage of the state and its elites, the Sufi tradition may not have sustained itself in the region. While the role of Sufis in fostering a composite culture gets highlighted, the role it played in the conversion of large sections of the local population to Islam is mentioned in the passing. This aspect may have been beyond the scope of the book, but for the discerning reader, it will remain a crucial miss in the rendition of ancient histories of living traditions.

All said, Sufism has long fascinated people across borders and generations. It involves praying in such a way that one can experience the divine personally.

Sufism evolved as a reaction to the growing materialism and worldliness, and its insistence on knowledge, self-introspection, and gnosis produced many great scholars. However, in recent times most devotees visit dargahs for seeking divine blessings for good health and material possessions. Though beset with conflicts, dargahs and shrines are an intrinsic part of our cultural landscape. Rana Safvi’s visits to dargahs and shrines across the country provide vivid details of its sacred atmosphere. The reverent crowds, the heavy smell of incense, and the qawwalis in the courtyard extend a mystical experience.

In Search Of The Divine is a spiritual journey through the many-splendoured hues of Sufism. It is an ambitious undertaking on a subject that has much to offer by way of peace and salvation. Considered a deeply secular tradition, Sufi poetry and music have a great following despite some of the fundamental debates on its beliefs and mystical dimensions. At a broader level, the book positions itself to address the emerging discourse of anti-Islamism in a global context.

Sufism as a spiritual practice has survived nearly two millennia, the hope for emancipation being the umbilical link between the devotee and the shrine. Rana Safvi successfully situates dargahs as centres of cosmopolitanism and spiritual sanctuaries for troubled minds. The book thus has as much for the believer as for the sceptic.