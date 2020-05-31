Poem of the month (May)

City is a philia, and a Free Spirit.

A Spirit that is Free and not Flat.

The World is therefore,

Uneven, and certainly Not Flat.

City is a unit, headed by a Woman.

The Mother, who ain’t on leave.

The World is therefore,

Universal, beyond biological weave.

City is a dream, and a mania.

An idea, whose time is always.

The World is therefore,

A Symposium, of ayes and nays.

City is a Scene, of minds and men.

They peak highs, yet remain caves.

The World is therefore,

Full of disturbing graphical waves.

City is a Sister, to dance and think.

She explores, models and instructs.

The World is therefore,

A place to de-envelop constructs.

City is an ardent hope, and a wish.

A provider of PPEs and Oxygen.

The World is therefore,

Not Flat, for its made of Citizen.

City is a shelter, of day and night.

For migrant labour, it ain’t a glory.

The World is therefore,

Divided by a Slum and a Storey.

City is a road, and many streets.

Sanitised, Fogged, Sterilised.

The World is therefore,

An entry, an exit, when analysed.

City is euphoria, and has courage.

To Flatten curves, bring about Equity.

The World is therefore,

Not Flat, reduced to a place we pity.

City! The World is Not Flat!

Yet Flat with eyes fixed on Elixir.

To come from the City —

And save the Humanity.

The author is MD, Bengaluru Smart City Corporation Limited, Karnataka.