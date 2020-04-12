Read of the Week (April 12th to 18th)

Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2020, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 02:00 ist
A world-leading epidemiologist shares his stories from the frontlines of our war on infectious diseases and explains how to prepare for epidemics that can challenge the world order. Drawing on the latest medical research, case studies, government policies and hard-earned epidemiological lessons, Deadliest Enemy explores the resources we need to develop if we are to keep ourselves safe from infectious diseases.

The authors show how we could wake up to a reality in which many antibiotics no longer cure, bio-terror is a certainty and the threat of a disastrous pandemic looms ever larger. Only by understanding the challenges we face can we prevent the unthinkable from becoming the inevitable.

Contagion
book
epidemic
