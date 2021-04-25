Read of the week (April 25 to May 1)

Satyajit Ray (1921-1992), through his life, philosophy and works, offered a unique aesthetic sensibility, which took Indian cinema, art and literature to new heights. An ace designer, music composer, illustrator and a gifted writer, Ray gave us the awe-inspiring sleuth Feluda, and the maverick scientist, Professor Shonku — two iconic characters loved and revered by millions of readers.

His writings for children, young adults and adults, continue to attract readers across the world.

On the occasion of his birth centenary, 3 Rays: Stories from Satyajit Ray, the first book in The Penguin Ray Library series, opens a window to the brilliance of this Renaissance man. With more than 40 stories and poems, along with many unpublished works, autobiographical writings and illustrations by Ray, this volume offers a unique glimpse into Ray’s creative genius.