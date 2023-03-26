Read Of The Week (March 26 to Apr 1)

Mumbai! The city by the sea. The city with a breathtaking skyline. The city that never sleeps… And bringing this incredible city to life is H for Heritage: Mumbai by Fiona Fernandez. Part guide and part trivia trove, this book is an alphabetical exploration, an A-Z guide that crisscrosses the city and its suburbs. Aided by Sumedha Sah’s illustrations, this storytelling adventure reveals the multi-layered history of Mumbai through remarkable stories and anecdotes, forgotten footnotes, inspiring visionaries, quirky episodes and humorous asides.

Fiona Fernandez is a historian at heart with a time-traveller’s soul. In her popular weekly column Bombaynama, Fiona highlights Mumbai’s multi-layered urban histories, the conservation of its UNESCO World Heritage Sites and its citizen champions.

H for Heritage: Mumbai is her third book: the result of years of wandering through the city’s known and forgotten precincts. Sumedha Sah is an architect and a self-taught illustrator. As an architect, she co-designed the Railway Museum in Mysuru.