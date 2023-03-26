Read Of The Week (March 26 to Apr 1)

Read Of The Week (March 26 to Apr 1)

H For Heritage: Mumbai

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 26 2023, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 01:45 ist
H For Heritage: Mumbai

Mumbai! The city by the sea. The city with a breathtaking skyline. The city that never sleeps… And bringing this incredible city to life is H for Heritage: Mumbai by Fiona Fernandez. Part guide and part trivia trove, this book is an alphabetical exploration, an A-Z guide that crisscrosses the city and its suburbs. Aided by Sumedha Sah’s illustrations, this storytelling adventure reveals the multi-layered history of Mumbai through remarkable stories and anecdotes, forgotten footnotes, inspiring visionaries, quirky episodes and humorous asides.

Fiona Fernandez is a historian at heart with a time-traveller’s soul. In her popular weekly column Bombaynama, Fiona highlights Mumbai’s multi-layered urban histories, the conservation of its UNESCO World Heritage Sites and its citizen champions. 

H for Heritage: Mumbai is her third book: the result of years of wandering through the city’s known and forgotten precincts. Sumedha Sah is an architect and a self-taught illustrator. As an architect, she co-designed the Railway Museum in Mysuru.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
nonfiction
history

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leagues of disruption

Leagues of disruption

Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control

Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control

Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

 