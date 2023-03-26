Read Of The Week (March 26 to Apr 1)

Mumbai! The city by the sea. The city with a breathtaking skyline. The city that never sleeps… And bringing this incredible city to life is H for Heritage: Mumbai by Fiona Fernandez. Part guide and part trivia trove, this book is an alphabetical exploration, an A-Z guide that crisscrosses the city and its suburbs. Aided by Sumedha Sah’s illustrations, this storytelling adventure reveals the multi-layered history of Mumbai through remarkable stories and anecdotes, forgotten footnotes, inspiring visionaries, quirky episodes and humorous asides.
Fiona Fernandez is a historian at heart with a time-traveller’s soul. In her popular weekly column Bombaynama, Fiona highlights Mumbai’s multi-layered urban histories, the conservation of its UNESCO World Heritage Sites and its citizen champions.
H for Heritage: Mumbai is her third book: the result of years of wandering through the city’s known and forgotten precincts. Sumedha Sah is an architect and a self-taught illustrator. As an architect, she co-designed the Railway Museum in Mysuru.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Leagues of disruption
Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control
Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar
Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery
Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!