Read Of The Week (May 24th to May 30th)

From one of China’s most acclaimed writers comes a powerful first-person account of life in Wuhan during the Covid-19 outbreak. ‘Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City’, by well-known Chinese literary writer Fang Fang, gives voice to the fears, frustrations, anger and hope of millions of her fellow citizens. The book reflects on the psychological impact of forced isolation as well as on the role of the internet as both a community lifeline and a source of misinformation.

Fang Fang finds solace in small domestic comforts and is inspired by the courage of friends, health professionals and volunteers. She also speaks out against social injustice, abuse of power and other problems that impeded the response to the pandemic.