Read Of The Week (May 24th to May 30th)

Read Of The Week (May 24th to May 30th)

Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 24 2020, 01:18 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 01:45 ist
Wuhan Diary: Dispatches From A Quarantined City

From one of China’s most acclaimed writers comes a powerful first-person account of life in Wuhan during the Covid-19 outbreak. ‘Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City’, by well-known Chinese literary writer Fang Fang, gives voice to the fears, frustrations, anger and hope of millions of her fellow citizens. The book reflects on the psychological impact of forced isolation as well as on the role of the internet as both a community lifeline and a source of misinformation. 

Fang Fang finds solace in small domestic comforts and is inspired by the courage of friends, health professionals and volunteers. She also speaks out against social injustice, abuse of power and other problems that impeded the response to the pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Wuhan
China
COVID-19
truestory

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 