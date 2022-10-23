Read Of The Week (Oct 23 to Oct 29)

Against All Odds: The IT Story of India is an insider’s account and an anecdote-rich history of Indian IT over the last six decades.

It taps into the first-hand experiences of Kris Gopalakrishnan and 50 other stalwarts who built and shaped the IT industry.

This is a tale of persistence and resilience, of foresight, of planning and being ready when luck knocks on the door, of a spirit of adventure and, above all, of an abiding sense of faith in technology and the belief that it would do good for India. In short, it is a tale of triumph.

S ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan is a globally recognised business thought leader and philanthropist. He co-founded Infosys and is one of the captains of the IT services industry worldwide.

He is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour.