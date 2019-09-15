Hariprriya is in no hurry...

Hariprriya is not your average Kannada heroine. She’s a talented performer with a solid filmology to boast of. Whether she’s playing a girl next door, a villain, a Naxalite, a mythological character, or even a widow, Hariprriya’s acting skills have turned her into a steady and dependable performer. “When I started, people told me that a heroine can only last for five years, but I am happy to prove them wrong,” says Hariprriya proudly. Having completed 39 films till date, of which 25 are in Kannada alone, Hariprriya reveals that it all still feels new. “The journey has been wonderful so far. It has been an emotional journey, and also a learning experience.”

Hariprriya did a handful of movies in Kannada before moving on to the Telugu and Tamil industries in search of meaty roles. Ugramm, the trendsetting gangster drama, brought Hariprriya back into the Kannada movie scene for good. “Ugramm showed filmmakers and the audience my capabilities as an actor,” Hariprriya asserts. Then, her curve took an upward turn with movies such as Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Anjaniputra and Kanaka. Clearly, Hariprriya hasn’t looked back. Talking about her journey on the silver screen, Harriprriya shares a few thoughts:

Did you always want to be an actor?

Never. I never set out to be an actor. In school, I was good at cultural activities and so my friends and teachers would tease me by saying that I would become a heroine one day. But I never had any such ambitions. When I was studying in I PUC, a manager got hold of one of my pictures from one of my cultural activities. That’s how my first movie, a Tulu film called Badi, happened. That’s when I fell in love with films. My photographs soon made their way into Kannada newspapers and that’s how Kannada directors started getting in touch with me. Then began my journey in Kannada films and here I am today 12 years later, having completed 25 films in the industry.

You’ve had a very busy year...

Yes, eight movies of mine are lined up this year, of which four are already out: Bell Bottom, Soojidaara, D/O Parvathamma, and Kurukshetra. Two of them (Bell Bottom and Kurukshetra) have been outright hits, while D/O Parvathamma did really well. Up next is Ellidde Illi Tanaka, a rom-com with Srujan Lokesh, Kannad Gothilla: a film based on a contemporary issue, then Katha Sangama, an anthology of seven stories, and finally Bicchugatti, a historical film. I am really looking forward to these.

How do you choose your scripts?

There are three things that I look for in every script: a top-notch story, strong characterisation, and a solid technical team. It doesn’t matter if the role is positive or negative, big or small. Today, after a decade in the industry, I am confident that I can capture the audience’s attention in any kind of role.

You are known for your diverse roles. Is that a conscious decision?

Yes, that’s a very conscious decision because I don’t want to be typecast. I was not launched by any big name, I have no godfather, and I am not from the industry. So, when I have to create my own benchmarks, I want to do it by doing something different every time. I want to learn by experimenting with different roles. If I keep doing the same thing, I will get comfortable and stop learning. I like to feel excited about the films I am doing.

Do you think good roles are being written for women in Sandalwood?

Yes, of course. Just look at my journey to date. Many directors approach me telling me that they have written the script keeping me in mind. I feel grateful because I was a nobody when I began acting, and I am still trying to make my mark in the industry.

Any dream roles or genre?

Biopics are trending now, so I would love to do a biopic. I am a huge fan of Sridevi and Soundarya, so I would love to do their biopic someday.

What do you think about Kannada cinema today?

I feel very proud. There was a time when stalwarts like Dr Raj Kumar, Vishnuvardhan did some great movies that got dubbed into other languages. Then there was a downfall where we only did remakes of films from other languages. But now, we are back in good form again. I feel we are growing with every passing year. We have reached a stage where our movies are now getting remade in other languages.

Does the audience expect a lot more from Kannada films?

Yes, they are very clear about what they want. Even before releasing a teaser or trailer, we have to think about it a hundred times and be really good at what we do. The audience is smart today; with just a teaser or a trailer, they can judge whether the film is good or not. And we have to give them something new every time.